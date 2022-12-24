SSGC holds in-person open forum for customers

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) provided an open forum for complaint redressal to its customers by convening a physical/ in-person ‘Khulli Kachehri’ session on December 23, 2022 at Company's Head Office Auditorium.

Imran Maniar, MD SSGC and concerned senior executives heard the pre-registered customers’ gas-related queries, one by one in an orderly manner.

The Managing Director assured the customers that SSGC will make every possible effort to address the customers' grievances even though the Company is faced with an uphill challenge of ensuring sustainable gas supplies during this winter season amidst huge gas shortages in its system.

Apart from Maniar, the senior management officials from Distribution and Customer Services including Adnan Sagheer Siddiqui, ASGM (Distribution), Fasihuddin Fawad, ASGM (Customer Service), Mohammad Riaz AGM (Sales), Ismail Dilwash DGM (Billing) and others participated in the Kachehri.

Salman A Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications moderated the session.

Physical and online Khulli Kachehris entitled as ‘Ruburu’ sessions are regularly being organized under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to provide customers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on the queries.

This latest walk-in open forum was organized by Company’s Corporate Communication Department. Customers were informed of the physical session at SSGC Head Office through Company’s social media platforms whereby interested individuals were requested to fill in their key details on a Google Form for registering themselves. A Facilitation Counter was also set up at the Head Office atrium to welcome and guide the customers after verification of their identity and complaints.

In addition to the regular on-line sessions chaired by senior SSGC management at the Head Office to address customers' queries, regional E-Kachehri sessions are also held every month at district levels in Karachi along with sessions in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Quetta, Hala, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Kotri, and all other zonal offices across Company’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Since the idea of Khulli Kachehri was floated by PMDU in 2020, like several public sector companies, SSGC too has organized a few physical sessions in Karachi and Hyderabad, besides the online forums.

