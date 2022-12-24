AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Dec 24, 2022
Pakistan

PNEC holds 34th convocation

Ahmed Malik Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The 34th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Naval Chief conferred 382 graduates with PhDs, Masters and Bachelor degrees whereas 41 medals were also awarded to students in various academic disciplines for outstanding performances.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy commitment to train its officers at par with regional and international navies. The Admiral appreciated that the growing number of foreign students is a testimony to the college’s credentials in the engineering sector.

Naval Chief extended his heartiest felicitations to the graduating students for earning honours and distinctions for their outstanding performance in academics.

During welcome address Commandant PNEC highlighted that college is imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates are spread across the globe in top organizations of the world. He apprised the audience that team of PNEC participated in five international and four national competitions and won laurels for Pakistan.

The convocation ceremony was attended by officials of defence forces, civil organisations and parents of the graduating students.-PR

