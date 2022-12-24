AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
NDMA for remodelling of disaster response regime

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority has emphasized the need for remodelling of disaster response regime from a reactive to a proactive organization to minimize the damages caused by the natural disasters in future.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was briefed by the Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and his team at the Finance Division on Friday through a presentation on existing working structure of the NDMA with pre-and post-disaster preparedness.

The chairman NDMA briefed the meeting through a presentation on existing working structure of NDMA with pre- and post-disaster preparedness. The meeting was informed about the NDMA’s responses during the Covid-19 and recent devastating monsoons rains and flood in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from the Finance and the NDMA attended the meeting.

