Dense fog likely to continue in plains in coming days

KARACHI: The dense fog is expected to continue in plains of the country in coming days because of the prevailing dry weather, the Met Office said on Friday.

The fog is likely to keep gripping Peshawar, Rashakai, Mardan, Charsada, Swabi, Nowshehra and D I Khan, besides Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Okara.

Similarly, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mohenjo-Daro and surrounding areas will remain in foggy weather particularly from 8:00 pm until 12:00 pm.

Very cold weather conditions may continue in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foggy weather may affect transportation system and air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive people. “Travellers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022