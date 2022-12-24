AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Bloomberg eyes Dow Jones or Washington Post acquisition

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2022 06:13am
NEW YORK: Michael Bloomberg has not reached out to Rupert Murdoch to discuss a possible acquisition of Dow Jones from News Corp, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, after news website Axios reported on Friday that the owner of Bloomberg L.P. was interested in acquiring the Wall Street Journal.

Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world’s 12th-richest man’s strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals - the main source of its revenue.

According to the Axios report, Bloomberg sees News Corp-owned Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron’s and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos was interested in selling.

