President Alvi gives his assent to two bills

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave assent to “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022” and “The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022”. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, repeals Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860, relating to the punishment for attempted suicide.

President Alvi approved the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, under which an amendment has been made in Section 1.

The president has given approval of the bills under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

