Suleman granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Suleman Shehbaz, younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, till January 07 in a reference of money laundering and directed him to join the investigation before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Later, a special court (Central) also granted bail to Suleman till January 7 in money laundering case with a direction to join the investigation before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In the FIA case, PM Shehbaz and former chief minister Hamza have been acquitted by the trial court.

