Suleman granted pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Suleman Shehbaz, younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, till January 07 in a reference of money laundering and directed him to join the investigation before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Later, a special court (Central) also granted bail to Suleman till January 7 in money laundering case with a direction to join the investigation before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In the FIA case, PM Shehbaz and former chief minister Hamza have been acquitted by the trial court.

Shehbaz Sharif FIA accountability court Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Suleman Shehbaz

