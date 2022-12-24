PDM withdraws no-trust motion against Punjab CM

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has withdrawn the no-confidence motion against Parvaiz Elahi after his de-notification as Punjab Chief Minister.

PML-N Chief whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu along with other opposition members reached the Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion submitted on Monday, citing the reason that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification to remove Parvaiz Elahi as Chief Minister on Thursday made the motion in fructuous. However, the no-confidence motion against the Speaker and the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly are yet intact.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “Both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are now secure; the PTI should perform in their remaining governments instead of making failed attempts to create agitation and chaos.”

It may be noted that the Punjab governor on Thursday night denotified Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab with the order stating that since the Chief Minister had refrained from taking a vote of confidence at the appointed day and time, he had ceased to hold the office.

Answering a question, Tahir Sindhu said they would accept whatever the court’s verdict is on Elahi’s petition regarding the governor’s action.

He added that under the Supreme Court’s ruling, the governor can summon a session of the assembly whenever he wishes.

