AGL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.28%)
ANL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.22%)
AVN 66.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.93%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.42%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.98%)
OGDC 72.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.3%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.26%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.22%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.68%)
TRG 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-5.3%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
WAVES 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.64%)
BR30 13,732 Decreased By -248 (-1.77%)
KSE100 39,635 Decreased By -284 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,620 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Volatile rouble falls again, cutting short slight recovery

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 12:43pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened in early trade on Friday, cutting short a slight recovery in the previous session as fears over oil and gas sanctions unnerved markets, though it got some support from a month-end tax period.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 69.74, slipping back towards its weakest since April 28 of 72.6325, hit in the previous session.

It had lost 0.4% to trade at 73.87 versus the euro and shed 1% against the yuan to 9.87 .

Yuan-rouble trading volumes exceeded 15 billion yuan on Thursday, a record on Moscow Exchange. Russia will start buying yuan on the market next year if oil and gas revenues meet expectations, two sources told Reuters, a report that was later confirmed by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Market jitters over the impact of an oil embargo and price cap have seen the rouble plunge in recent days, with weekly losses exceeding 15% at its weakest point on Thursday.

Siluanov said that a recovery in imports, which had collapsed as Western nations imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, was also behind the currency’s slide.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.9% at $81.7 a barrel.

Analysts expect the rouble to find a foothold next week when month-end taxes, which usually see Russian exporters convert FX revenues to pay local liabilities, are due.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1% to 960.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,117.9 points.

Russian rouble russian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Volatile rouble falls again, cutting short slight recovery

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Read more stories