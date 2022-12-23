AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Sethi replaces Raja as PCB chairman

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
LAHORE: Following the dissolution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s constitution, chairman of the management committee of the PCB Najam Sethi announced that the cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more.

The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored and the management committee headed by Najam Sethi will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket.

“Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end,” said Sethi.

A 14-member committee has been formed to take over the working of PCB for 120 days before conducting elections under the 2014 Constitution. The federal cabinet has given approval for the restoration of the 2014 constitution via circulation.

Under the changes, the office of the CEO has been abolished and departmental cricket has been restored in the country.

The government committee is comprised of Najam Sethi (Chairman), Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Aized Syed, Tanvir Ahmed, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Ayaz Butt, Nauman Butt, Shahid Afridi, Shafqat Rana, Haroon Rashid, Sana Mir, Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed.

The management committee will streamline the PCB affairs for at least 120 days before conducting the elections in conformity with the 2014 PCB constitution that has already been vetted by the Ministry of Law, with some minor amendments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

