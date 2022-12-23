AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

With undue haste, NA passes bill for raising number of UC seats

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: With one week to go for the local government elections in federal capital, the National Assembly on Thursday hurriedly passed a bill aimed at increasing the number of union council seats in capital without even referring it to the committee concerned for deliberation.

The hurriedly passed bill titled the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was moved by state minister for law and justice Malik Shahadat Awan, requesting – through a motion to suspend the rules of the house – to enable the members to pass the bill the same day without referring it to concerned committee.

The NA speaker accepted the motion and immediately passed the bill without referring it to the committee concerned for further deliberation.

According to clause 2 of the bill, there will be 125 union councils within Islamabad Capital Territory under the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015.

The federal government on the recommendations of interior ministry – by notification in official gazette – may increase or decrease the number of union council from time to time.

The clause 3 of the bill described as “the mayor and the deputy mayor shall be directly elected as joint candidates by the voters. The election of the mayor and deputy mayor shall be held on the day of election of members on union council under section II”.

“If the office of the mayor of the local government falls vacant during the term of the council for any reason, the Election Commission shall hold a fresh election to the office of the head of the local government,” it added.

Speaking on a point of order, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jammat-e-Islami (JI) said that it is requirement of 18th Constitutional Amendment, the power must be delegated at grassroots level.

He lamented that the incumbent government is not following the law and the constitution as it is using delaying tactics to further delay the elections in capital through these kind of things.

MNA Ghous Bux Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said that the government is running away from elections.

He said that early election is need of the hour to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis, but the irony is that the people at the helm of affairs are not serious about resolving the issues confronting the country.

Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani of MQM-P said the number of union councils in Sindh should also be increased with ratio of population.

The house also passed “the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The NA speaker Raja Pervez Asharif immediately prorogued the session after passage of the bills.

The previous session of National Assembly was prorogued on Tuesday which continued only for two days. After only a gape of one day, the government had summoned an emergency session of National Assembly on Thursday to get Islamabad’s local government amendment bill passed, aimed at increasing the number of union councils and seek direct election for the post of mayor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly justice Malik Shahadat Awan Raja Pervez Asharif Federal Employees Benevolent Fund

Comments

1000 characters

With undue haste, NA passes bill for raising number of UC seats

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories