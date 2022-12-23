AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Pakistan

Iesco announces schedule for open hearings in operational circles

Press Release Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Iesco management and field formations have always tried to address the issues of esteemed customers on priority basis while at the same time ensuring the provision of best services to them.

In the same spirit and with a sense of professional responsibility, Iesco has issued a schedule of open Katchary in all operational circles.

According to the details, Islamabad Circle (G-6 Sub Division Iesco, Islamabad), Rawalpindi City Circle (Kohsar Marriage Hall, Street No: 30, Tench Bhatta, Rawalpindi) Rawalpindi Cantt Circle (Iesco Rawat Sub Division Near 132 KV Grid Station Kallar Syedan Road), Attock Circle (Iesco Wah Sub Division), Jhelum Circle (Iesco Operation Complex, Mangla Road) and Chakwal Circle and will issue necessary instructions to resolve the issues of consumers on the spot.

