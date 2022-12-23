Minister lays foundation stone of 132kV grid station in Kot Momin

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that our mission is to serve the people and provide them a better future. The process to resolve consumer complaints at their doorsteps would continue in future.

Construction of new 132 kV grid station at Kot Momin will eliminate low voltage in the area and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Consumers will get quality service and installation of new agricultural, industrial and commercial connections.

He said that grid would be constructed in the next six months at a cost of about one billion rupees. He was addressing the laying foundation stone ceremony and public meeting of the new 132 kV grid station in Kot Momin.

He added that the government will provide local fuel and it is working on an emergency basis to obtain electricity from cheap sources. The government has neither taken any decision nor thought of increasing the electricity rates.

The reason for the low recovery of the power sector in the first quarter is due to the destruction of the flood in Sindh, South Punjab and KP which destroyed the power and distribution system.

Ministry of Energy has started a project to install AMI meters to provide better service to consumers, eliminate complaints of meter reading and over billing. All distribution companies are working on this project.

The implementation AMI project will also help in controlling electricity theft and technical losses. The quality of billing will also be greatly improved. Complaints related to over billing will be resolved and electricity wastage will be eliminated.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kot Momin Grid, former minister of State and Member of National Assembly Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that earlier there were low voltage and other problems of electricity in Kot Momin and neighboring areas of Bacha Kalan, Laliani, Muzamabad and Matila etc.

Similarly, new commercial, agricultural and domestic connections were pending. Now Kot Momin grid will be constructed in the next six months, 5 new 11 KV feeders will be brought out and the people will get relief in installation of new connections.

The construction of the grid was a long-standing demand of the people of Kot Momin, which today is fulfilled by the current Democratic government. The Muslim League government has always given priority to the policy of providing facilities to the people and in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, this process will continue in future, he added.

On this occasion, CEO FESCO, Eng Bashir Ahmad said that FESCO is constructing this grid station with its own resources. Its construction will provide relief to 5 other grids Bhalwal, Bhabra, Pathankot, Sargodha 2 and Headafkirian and will strengthen the system.

In the ground breaking ceremony of the grid, members of FESCO Board of Directors Raja Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Ali Ranjha, FESCO officers and others also participated.

