AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron’s glum forecast adding to a downbeat mood.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc fell more than 3% each, as two-year Treasury yields regained steam on prolonged rate hike expectations.

Tesla Inc plunged 6.5% after the electric-vehicle maker doubled its discount offering on models in the US this month, amid concerns over softening demand.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology and consumer discretionary sectors lead losses among the 11 major S&P 500 sub-indexes.

The final estimate of the third-quarter US gross domestic product revealed the economy grew at a 3.2% annualized rate, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, a Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits increased to 216,000 last week, much below economists’ estimate of 222,000, indicating a still-tight labor market.

“The GDP data beat a lot of expectations. There are concerns that the economy is not giving up too easily and it’s putting up a fight that will likely require the Fed to remain hawkish and keep interest rates higher for longer,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York, said.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was also set for its worst single-day performance in two months as shares of Micron Technology Inc, Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc fell between 4.4% and 7.4%.

Fears of a recession following the US central bank’s prolonged interest rate hikes have weighed heavily on equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 set for annual declines of 20%, its worst such performance since the 2008 financial crisis. Bets for a 25-basis point hike to 4.5%-4.75% in February by the Fed remained largely unchanged at 71.4% following the data on Thursday, although expectations for the terminal rate inched up to 4.89% by May 2023.

At 11:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 500.33 points, or 1.50%, at 32,876.15, the S&P 500 was down 76.56 points, or 1.97%, at 3,801.88, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 303.39 points, or 2.83%, at 10,405.98.

CarMax Inc slid 7.5% to the bottom of the S&P 500 after the used-vehicles retailer paused share buybacks following an 86% plunge in quarterly profit.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc slumped 13.6% after the world’s largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million through a preferred stock sale. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 15 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 303 new lows.

US Federal Reserve Nasdaq Composite Index Fed Nasdaq index chipmakers US Fed interest rate hikes US Fed policy US stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories