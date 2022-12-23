AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
EFP urges govt to take action on drastic fall in FDI

Press Release Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) urges the Government of Pakistan to take action against economic hardships the country is facing. The economic situation is getting worse by day and the GOP’s inconsistent policies are just adding fuel to the fire.

“Pakistan attracted Foreign Direct investment (FDI) amounting to over $430 million during July-November (Fiscal Year 2023). In the same period of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2022), Foreign Direct Investments worth over US $885 million was obtained. This indicates over a fifty percent (50pc) decline in FDI.”

Ismail Suttar, President, Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP), said that this presents an alarming situation for the economy of Pakistan.

