Second DALFA Cattle Show to be held from 30th

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The second DALFA Cattle Show is all set to be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from December 30th to January 1st.

The cattle show is a regular event aimed to highlight investment opportunities and advanced technology in the dairy, livestock, agriculture, and fisheries sectors of Pakistan.

The joint venture event involving the Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) and Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA) is being held in collaboration with the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF).

The salient features of this cattle show are breed contests, international breed displays, and camel and horse shows while it also provides B2B and B2C opportunities for animal purchasing.

On the sidelines of the three-day show, cultural and traditional programs, flower show, pets show, birds show, animal parade, and food festival are also to be held.

“This show is to highlight the importance of the backbone sectors of the country. This will also support the national economic growth,” said DALFA Patron-in-Chief Harris Mithani.

He added that DALFA’s objective is to enhance the knowledge of farmers and skills by adopting modern techniques for value addition which in turn would contribute to the national GDP.

“The show will enable the said sectors to improve their productivity while at the same time it would create ties of the sectors with the corporate sector,” said Mithani.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first edition of the cattle show attracted more than 200 companies.

Expo Centre Karachi DALFA Cattle Show

