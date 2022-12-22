AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
S&P Global lowers Pakistan’s rating to ‘CCC+/C’

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:56pm
Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to “CCC+” from “B” to reflect a continued weakening of the country’s external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Pakistan’s already low foreign exchange reserves will remain under pressure through 2023 unless oil prices slump or foreign assistance improves, the agency said. The country also faces elevated political risks which may affect its policy trajectory over the next year.

This year’s severe floods, surging food and energy inflation as well as rising global interest rates are also expected to depress Pakistan’s economic and fiscal outcomes, with refinancing challenges over the medium term, the report said.

The agency maintained its outlook at “stable”.

Alveena saeed Dec 22, 2022 09:42pm
Critical to bring back the confidence in pak economy
