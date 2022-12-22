AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
JGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 12:18pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Japanese 10-year government bond yields fell from a 7-1/2-year peak on Thursday and super-long yields also slipped from multi-week highs, as investors bought back bonds as the dust settled following the Bank of Japan’s shock policy tweak.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 8 basis points to 0.4%, pulling away from the 0.5% policy ceiling the BOJ unexpectedly set on Tuesday, doubling the previous limit.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.6 yen to 146.36. “After the 10-year yield hit 0.48% yesterday and the implied yield in intraday day futures trading also reached 0.496%, very close to the BOJ’s new policy ceiling, the strong selling following the BOJ policy meeting seems to be taking a breather and there is some buying back of bonds,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, a fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“After this though, we’ll probably see another test of 0.5%.” The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.2%, after reaching 1.255% on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 25.

JGB futures slip as BOJ policy, Fed meet in focus

The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.535%, after touching 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 4. The five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.215%.

It surged to a more than nine-year peak of 0.26% on Tuesday. However, the two-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.01%, after reaching and then dropping back from a more than seven-year high of 0.01% in the previous session.

Japanese 10 year government bond

