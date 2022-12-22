AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Manchester United beat Burnley to ease into League Cup last eight

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2022 11:28am
LONDON: Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford marked their return from World Cup duty by scoring the goals as Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup with a 2-0 win at home to Championship leaders Burnley on Wednesday.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting line-up to face second-tier pacesetters Burnley, with Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia all involved from the kick-off at Old Trafford.

Burnley, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, kept the game scoreless until the 27th minute when Denmark midfielder Eriksen struck from close range following a cut-back by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

World Cup winner Messi agrees to stay at PSG

Rashford doubled United’s lead just before the hour mark with a superb solo effort, the England forward running from inside his own half into the Burnley box before shooting into the bottom corner.

