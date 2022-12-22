FC personnel deployed at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of current wave of terrorism in the country, the capital police have put security on high alert, especially in the Red Zone, and further strengthened the security of the Parliament House by deploying Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel at the parliament.

A senior official of the police said that security has been put on high alert keeping in view the current law and order situation in the country. A heavy contingent of FC has been deployed at the gate of the parliament house and restricted entry to the parliament house.

He said that in the aftermath of fresh wave of terror attacks the city police have further tightened security in the city and enhanced security around sensitive buildings.

He said that the city police also enhanced security at markets, education institutes, media houses, and other public places. Police and other security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and carry out strict checking as well ensure effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack.

The high ups of police have directed all Station House Officers to ensure effective patrolling and conduct checking of all hotels, guest houses in their respective areas and verify the record of visitors after getting particulars of them, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022