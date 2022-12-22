FCCI president visits Tanzeem-al-Lissan campus

FAISALABAD: Under-utilized or ignored government resources reserved for the betterment of the special persons may be diverted to the NGOs working for the welfare of the physically challenged students, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He visited the main campus of the Tanzeem-al-Lissan which is exclusively working for the education of the deaf and dumb children. Quoting statistics, he said that about ten percent of our population suffers from different types of disabilities and the public and private sectors both are trying their optimum best to mitigate their sufferings in addition to making them a productive part of this society.

He said that government institutions are working for the education of the special persons but the private sector was also sharing their load by establishing institutions for the children with different disabilities.

He pointed out that the government has reserved sufficient funds for the welfare of the special children but most of it is lying underutilized. He said that FCCI would pinpoint the funds which could be better utilized to materialize the objective of mainstreaming of special children.

“It would not only lessen burden on the philanthropists and private sector but also help in diverting their charity towards the elimination of poverty, illiteracy and diseases from the country”, he added.

Dr. Khurram Tariq expressed satisfaction that the government of Japan has played a key role in the construction of this campus which is also bearing its annual repair and maintenance expenses. He assured to provide services for the redesigning of existing class rooms and construction of additional blocks.

Earlier Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad President Tanzeem-al-Lissan briefed him about the performance of this institution and said that it was established in 1996. Later Dr. Khurram Tariq planted a sapling in the main campus of the Tanzeem-al-Lissan. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad President Rotary Club Faisalabad City, Secretary Atif Munir Sheikh, Rotarian Sajid Rahim, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Irfan, Ms. Shehla Sharif and Club Assistant Ali Haider were also present during this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022