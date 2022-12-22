AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
German diplomat offers collaboration in various sectors

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:06am
KARACHI: Andreas Wegner, Deputy Consul General of Germany, has offered help in creating working relationship between Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Association of German Chambers of Commerce & Industry (DIHK) and collaboration in various fields.

He expressed his optimism that most of the FPCCI demands can be met with mutual consultative processes, and Germany is willing to help with polytechnic & vocational training, establishing collaborations between German & Pakistani IT companies, offering German language courses, helping with the rehabilitation of flood affectees, fostering the capabilities to cope with climate change, facilitating the renewable energy projects, and encouraging postgraduate students to apply for PhD scholarships in Germany.

Andreas Wegner specifically expressed his concerns that millions of flood affectees of Pakistan are in the need of rehabilitation; and, Germany has committed €63 million in assistance so far.

However, he added, total cost of rehabilitation and reconstruction may be as high as $30 billion.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, remarked in a message on the occasion of the visit of Andreas Wegner, Deputy Consul General of Germany to the Federation House, expressed his satisfaction that Pakistan’s bilateral trade surplus with Germany has crossed psychological mark of $1 billion and there are clear indications that Pakistani exports are on a growth trajectory with the world’s fourth largest economy and the largest in Europe with a GDP of $4.5 trillion.

However, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh noted, the exports of $2.5 billion are still way too below the real potential as there is huge demand of Pakistani textiles in Germany.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, stated that Pakistan should be focused on the renewal and expansion of GSP+ to make full use of the very affluent German consumer market.

He also stressed upon the need to export services and human resources to Germany in large numbers.

Shabbir Mansha, VP FPCCI, explained that Pakistan can benefit from Germany enormously through technology transfer as Germany is one of the most advanced countries in the world technologically. He requested the visiting diplomat that German embassy should consider making visa issuance process speedy and more forthcoming for Pakistan as a lot of businessmen, workers, tourists and students want to go to Germany for their respective fields of interests.

