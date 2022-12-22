NGMS penetration, teledensity declining continuously, show PTA data

ISLAMABAD: The monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration, cellular mobile teledensity as well as total teledensity are on a continuous decline and have further decreased on month-on-month basis, i.e. during November 2022 compared to October, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data have revealed.

The monthly data of the PTA show that teledensity for cellular mobile decreased from 87.62 percent by end-October 2022 to 86.7 percent by end-November. The total teledensity decreased from 88.81 percent by end-October to 87.9 percent by end-November.

The monthly NGMS penetration decreased from 54.6 percent by end-October to 54.15 percent by end-November.

Senior officials at the PTA told Business Recorder that the decline was possibly due to implementation of multiple fingers biometric verification activity for stronger SIM authentication and to counter the issue of illegal SIM sales at franchise/resellers level. The exercise of biometric verification activity may result into decline of illegal SIM issuance by operators that resulted in decline in cellular mobile subscription. The trend/situation will be clear in the next couple of months, they added.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.21 million from 120.68 million by end October to 120.89 million by end October 2022.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.04 million to 193.55 million by end November compared to 193.51 million by end October 2022.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.225 million by end October to 5.054 million by end November registering a decrease of 0.171 million.

Jazz 4G users jumped from 40.677 million by end October to 40.858 million by end November.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.855 million by end October to 2.781 million by end November, while the number of 4G users increased from 30.823 million by end October 2022 to 31.032 million by end November.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.158 million by end October to 3.102 million by end November while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.450 million by end October to 22.484 million by end November.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.977 million by end November compared to 3.087 million by end October. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 10.973 million by end October to 11.165 million by end November, registering a 0.192 million increase during the period under review.

The PTA received 13,099 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in November 2022, out of which, 128,033 (98 per cent) were resolved.

The complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during November. Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 12,576, out of which, 12,443 (98 per cent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,779 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,761 (99 per cent) were resolved. Further, 2,471 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,452 (99 per cent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,019 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 2,988 (99 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1,305 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which, 1,240 (95 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 150 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 110 were addressed during November, for a resolution rate of 73 per cent. Furthermore, 362 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 271 (74 per cent) were addressed.

