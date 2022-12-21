AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2022 05:37pm
Follow us

PARIS: France star Kylian Mbappe returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday just three days after he ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old cast a despondent figure in the aftermath of France’s loss to Argentina – led by his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – in a penalty shootout, despite his goals twice bringing the 2018 champions level.

However, although PSG players have been given 10 days off Mbappe was pictured at the French champions training ground.

“Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday,” tweeted PSG.

Mbappe, who finished top scorer at the World Cup with eight goals, was not expected back till January and PSG did not say whether he would be available for selection for their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg on December 28.

His return to training comes the day after a documentary on France’s campaign shows Mbappe giving his team-mates a rousing half-time talk in Sunday’s final following a limp first-half which saw them trail 2-0.

“It is the World Cup guys, it is the match of a lifetime!” says Mbappe in French broadcaster TF1’s documentary.

“In any case we could hardly play worse than we have already done.

“We are going back on the pitch and either we carry on playing like idiots or we up the intensity.

“It is the World Cup Final! We are losing 2-0 but we can come back.

“Hey guys, this only comes around once every four years.”

Although Mbappe led the fightback it took till the 80th minute – when he scored a penalty to make it 2-1 – for the team to really find the fighting spirit.

Mbappe was to go on and score his penalty in the shootout but, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missing, Argentina were not to be denied, Gonzalo Montiel tucking away the winning spotkick.

Kylian Mbappe PSG

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment

As tussle between govt, opposition deepens, Fawad says CM Elahi will not be seeking vote of confidence today

No increase in electricity tariff under consideration: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Another bad day for stocks: KSE-100 down another 1.23%, hits 26-month low

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Read more stories