AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
ANL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
AVN 68.46 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.26%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
EFERT 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.46%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FNEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
GGL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.03%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.91%)
TPL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
TPLP 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.13%)
TREET 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.02%)
UNITY 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 29.7 (0.76%)
BR30 14,045 Increased By 70.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,962 Increased By 129.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 14,760 Increased By 69.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN secretary-general ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban university ban for women: spokesman

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2022 10:51am
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the Taliban’s ban on women in universities, his spokesman said Tuesday, as he urged authorities in Afghanistan to “ensure equal access to education at all levels.”

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

“The secretary-general reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Afghanistan UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Stephane Dujarric Taliban ban women universities

Comments

1000 characters

UN secretary-general ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban university ban for women: spokesman

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Read more stories