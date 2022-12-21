Blinken says US to help Pakistan combat terrorism

ISLAMABAD: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has underscored the Biden administration’s “resolute” support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

In a statement US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday. He stated that the Secretary expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination,” he said.

