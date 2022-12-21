Minister announces plan to launch taxi service for women

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a taxi service for women would be launched soon in Karachi.

Memon, who also holds the portfolio of information minister, made the announcement while talking to media personnel on Tuesday.

“The government has decided to launch taxi services in Karachi under the Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that the pink taxi service for women would be launched in the first phase of the initiative.

The pink taxis would be driven by women and cameras would be installed inside the cars, said the minister. The service is being launched on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said that the Sindh government has been trying to improve transportation services in Karachi in recent months and the recently-launched People’s Bus Service has brought a sigh of relief to the people who have been longing for a good commute option since long.

