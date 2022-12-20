AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More visas for Afghans who helped US included in spending bill

Reuters Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 10:13pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024.

SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided US forces as interpreters and translators, as well as in other roles, and who fear reprisals by the Taliban, the Taliban that swiftly seized the country when US forces withdrew in August 2021.

But while thousands have come to the United States under the program, many thousands more remain in the country, delayed by a complicated vetting process that can move at a snail's pace. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation.

The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year, which was a risk after it was not extended in the annual National Defense Authorization Act passed this month.

US lawmakers release $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert shutdown

Backers of the SIV program have pushed for its expansion for years, despite stiff opposition from opponents who insist an influx of Afghans could pose a security threat.

"This is about upholding the vow we made to the brave individuals who risked their lives and the safety of their families for the US mission," Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leader of the fight for the provision, said in a statement.

US forces Special Immigrant Visa SIV spending bill

Comments

1000 characters

More visas for Afghans who helped US included in spending bill

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Energy saving plan: govt to seek provinces’ support for early closure of markets, restaurants

LHC allows suspended PML-N MPAs to cast votes on VNC against CM Elahi

Recession, rate hikes seen jamming brakes on global 2023 earnings growth

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

Read more stories