AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, EU diplomatic chiefs meet at Jordan summit

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:42pm
<p>This handout picture provided by the Iranian foreign ministry shows Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (2nd-L) meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) in Jordan’s capital Amman on December 20, 2022 ahead of the “Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership” in Jordan. PHOTO: AFP</p>

This handout picture provided by the Iranian foreign ministry shows Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (2nd-L) meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) in Jordan’s capital Amman on December 20, 2022 ahead of the “Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership” in Jordan. PHOTO: AFP
Follow us

SWEIMEH: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Tuesday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a summit in Jordan, an Iranian diplomatic source said.

The meeting, which was confirmed by Iran’s official news agency IRNA, comes at a time when negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are stalled.

The 27-nation bloc’s nuclear negotiator Enrique Mora was at the meeting, the Iranian diplomatic source told AFP. IRNA said his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri was also present.

Borrell tweeted that the meeting was “necessary… amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations” and that they agreed to keep communications open and to restore the accord on the basis of the Vienna negotiations.

The landmark 2015 deal was designed to prevent Iran from secretly developing a nuclear bomb, a goal the Islamic republic has always denied.

It has been hanging by a thread, however, since the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Ahead of the Jordan summit on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian had said the gathering would be a “good opportunity” to revive negotiations on the issue.

The meeting between him and Borrell also comes after the EU last week imposed a new wave of sanctions on Iran over what it called the “repression” of protests and its military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In his tweet, Borrell said he had stressed the “need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran”.

Demonstrations have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who had been arrested in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Human rights groups say Iranian security forces have killed at least 469 protesters in a crackdown on the movement. The country’s top security body gave a toll of more than 200 in early December.

Iran Josep Borrell Jordan Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, EU diplomatic chiefs meet at Jordan summit

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Babar Azam still wants to captain Pakistan despite England whitewash

Read more stories