AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
ANL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.8%)
AVN 67.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-3.81%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.4%)
EFERT 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.45%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
FFL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.85%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.88%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-10.51%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.93%)
MLCF 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
OGDC 69.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.62%)
PAEL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.96%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.81%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-11.11%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.95%)
WAVES 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.43%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 10% of jobs amid China’s COVID battle

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 03:12pm
Follow us

China’s Xiaomi Corp has started laying off workers in its smartphone and internet services business, joining a long list of Chinese tech firms cutting jobs as the country battles COVID-19 outbreaks.

A company spokesperson said on Tuesday that its “personnel optimzation and organizational streamlining” practice would “affect less than 10% of total workforce”, adding that those affected have been compensated in compliance with local regulations.

China’s social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts this week.

Chinese local media first reported on Monday that the job cut would affect 15% of Xiaomi’s payroll, citing unnamed sources.

Many big tech companies in China including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have been laying off workers in recent months as China became mired in a prolonged battle with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, according to the South China Morning Post, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

India court quashes tax dept’s $448mn block on Xiaomi’s deposits

Xiaomi in November reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China’s COVID-19 restrictions and softening consumer demand.

Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly 60% of its total sales, fell 11% year-on-year, Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 10% of jobs amid China’s COVID battle

Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Pakistan suffer first whitewash at home as England cruise to third Test win

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Read more stories