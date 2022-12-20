Eight passengers killed, 17 injured in Rojhan road traffic accident

RAJANPUR: At least eight passengers were died while five among 17 were seriously injured, when two buses had a head on collision in the wee hours of Monday at Shahwali area of Rojhan here on Monday.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Control Room, Rahat told this news agency that a Peshawar bound bus of a private company first hit a tractor trolley, due to over speeding and fog leading to head on collision with another bus coming to Rojhan from Quetta.

He informed that as a result, eight passengers were killed and 17 others wounded, including some with head injuries and multiple fractures.

Five critically injured passengers were rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan while others were shifted to RHC Rojhan after first aid, he stated. Later, they were hospitalized as THQ Rojhan, incharge control room explained.