Nasir Rana appointed AC judge

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana as the new judge of the Accountability Court for a term of three years, here on Monday.

According to the notification issued here, Judge Rana has been appointed for three years. The cases of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Miftah Ismail are pending at the Accountability Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Judge Nasir Javed Rana as Judge of Accountability Court on the recommendations of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as the position was left vacant after the tenure of judge Azam Khan expired on October 27.

