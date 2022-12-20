Pak diaspora urged to play role in tech transfer

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Pakistani diaspora in North America and Europe to create linkages with relevant institutions, departments, and the country’s private sector for the transfer of technology, expertise and intellectual capital to catalyse Pakistan’s progress and development.

The president expressed these views while talking to the President of the Pakistani Descent Physician Society, Dr Asif Syed, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

During the meeting, the president said that the Pakistani diaspora should make efforts to create linkages between the institutions of higher learning and institution of research and development in North America and Europe with the institutions of Pakistan involved in research and development for the transfer of knowledge and technology and setting up of relevant infrastructure.

The president also appreciated the idea of setting up a strategic reserve in Pakistan of essential commodities, which may include relief goods needed to cater for any manmade or natural calamities and the strategic reserve of essential medicines, which are needed for the victims of manmade and natural calamities.

He said that the government is trying to resolve the economic issues faced by the nation, especially in ensuring the availability of urea and meeting the energy needs of the population.

The president commended the Pakistani-Descent Physicians Society (PPS) and its welfare activities during the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods in Pakistan and stated that the entire world is appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president also appreciated the PPS for their advocacy efforts related to training medical graduates of Pakistan in the USA and providing alternate pathways to physicians who are unable to get a residency slot.

He urged that the collaboration of PPS with the government can make a remarkable change in the quality and standard of the healthcare system in Pakistan.

The president stated that the PPS can play an active role in bringing technological advances in the health sector of Pakistan to enable our young physicians to remain competitive on the world stage.

Dr Asif Syed stated that PPS is a medical non-profit organisation and a part of APPNA (The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America) with a member base of 600 plus physicians from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The focus of PPS is to support and develop as a grassroots-level organisation facilitating healthcare services, community outreach, policy, advocacy and legislation in the USA and in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022