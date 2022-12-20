Plan to establish Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University in Lahore. The university will be established at the Qur’an Institute in Mian Mir area under the Auqaf Department.

The Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SCCLB) in its meeting chaired by provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja approved the Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University Bill. Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk, Law Secretary Akhtar Javed and Higher Education Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar also participated in the meeting.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed the Law Department to prepare more recommendations regarding the draft. “The establishment of Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University in Lahore is another step towards concept of the Riyasat-e-Madinah,” said the chair. The cabinet’s committee also considered measures to prevent errors in the publication of Qur’an in Punjab.

On this occasion, it was suggested that the Qur’an Board should be empowered to deal with errors in printing and if necessary the law will be amended. The Cabinet Committee also approved the Public Sector Universities Amendment Act.

According to the draft, the Chancellor will be bound by the advice of provincial cabinet for nomination of Vice-Chancellor of any public university. The Vice-Chancellor will work under the pleasure of Chancellor during his term of appointment. Under the amendment, the provincial cabinet will also be able to advise the Chancellor to remove a vice chancellor for certain reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022