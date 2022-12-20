AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Business & Finance

CEO of Eighteen Elite Real Estate meets finance minister

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Tarek Hamdy, the CEO of Eighteen Elite Real Estate, called on federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division on Monday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, former senator Saleem Saifullah, economist Saleem Farrukh, and senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting.

Tarek Hamdy briefed the minister on his company’s profile which is a subsidiary investment project of prominent Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, and his future investment plans in Pakistan.

It was shared that the Egyptian investor has longstanding business relations with Pakistan in telecommunication and real estate sectors and desires to promote this relationship deeper. Tarek Hamdy, CEO also expressed desire of the Egyptian businessman to invest in other sectors in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed and appreciated the contribution of Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris and added that the present government welcomes foreign direct investment and provides conducive environment to the foreign investors. He further said that present government is providing maximum facilitation and friendly environment to encourage foreign businessmen to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar committed full support and facilitation to the Egyptian Investments in Pakistan.

CEO EIGHTEEN Tarek Hamdy

