Dec 19, 2022
Pakistan

PPP holds rally to support Bilawal’s stance

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday organised a rally and demonstration in Islamabad to express solidarity with Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP workers burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Murree Road, Islamabad, and raised slogans against the atrocities of his government.

Addressing the rally and demonstration organised under the supervision of party’s Central Incharge Syed Sabtalul Haider, the PPP Secretary General, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, said that Bilawal has shown the true face of Modi to the world by challenging him. He said that Bilawal’s statement has created anxiety in India. He added that this position of the PPP against Indian atrocities has always been there.

He said that in the past, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had defeated then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi through negotiations and freed 90,000 prisoners. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal would be assured on behalf of the nation that people are waiting for his call, “whenever you call against India, the nation will support you”.



