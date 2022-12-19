91pc loose milk not safe for human consumption, says survey report

LAHORE: A nationwide survey on milk quality and safety conducted by University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) found 91 percent of loose milk samples to be non-compliant to quality and safety parameters. An event was held on 15th December at a local hotel in Lahore to disseminate the results and press was invited to cover the event

Five quality and safety parameters were tested for compliance with regulatory limits. These included composition, adulteration, antibiotic residues, aflatoxin M1 and heavy metals. Loose milk was largely found to be unsafe on all these parameters.

There was no nationally representative data on the safety and quality of loose milk in the Pakistan and this national survey conducted by UVAS aimed to provide that. This national survey was conducted in the Top 11 cities of Pakistan through Nielsen, a top multinational research agency which designed its sampling plan to ensure authenticity of results.

The detailed findings of this research report were presented in a special health symposium in Lahore by Dr AzmatUllah Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS, Lahore and Principal Investigator of this project in Presence of Dr Nasim Ahmed (S.I) Vice Chancellor UVAS. Apart from this, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) also expressed his views on its importance on this occasion.

It is important to note that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world. 95% of this milk consumed is loose milk and it reaches the end consumer for immediate consumption through informal multi-layered distribution system of middleman (milkmen).

The Guest of Honor Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Mudassar Riaz Malik also emphasis on the importance of the usage of safe milk.

Sardar Shahabuddin Khan Seehar, Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development was also present in the ceremony.

