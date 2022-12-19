KMC reviving its sports teams

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) cricket, hockey and football teams are being restored to bring out the talents of the youth employed in the KMC.

This was decided this in a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and attended by the heads of the concerned departments.

Administrator said that in the past various teams of KMC had won major matches at the national level but these teams were not active for a long time. “The KMC employees wanted that the KMC like other government institutions should promote sports activities and regular teams must be formed,” he added.

Syed Saifur Rehman directed Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas to immediately hold trials for the selection of players in these teams to encourage the talented youth. He also directed that the youth who will be selected should not be more than 30 years old so that they can perform better for a long time.

The Administrator said that KMC had several sports fields including Sports Complex Kashmir Road, Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal, Sports Complex Landhi, due to which these teams can get the best practice opportunities.

He said that through success in sports, the name of institutions can be made bright and services can be rendered for the country and nation. He said that today (Sunday) is the biggest football event in the world and the KMC has decided to form its football team to commemorate the event.