AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC reviving its sports teams

PPI Published 19 Dec, 2022 07:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) cricket, hockey and football teams are being restored to bring out the talents of the youth employed in the KMC.

This was decided this in a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and attended by the heads of the concerned departments.

Administrator said that in the past various teams of KMC had won major matches at the national level but these teams were not active for a long time. “The KMC employees wanted that the KMC like other government institutions should promote sports activities and regular teams must be formed,” he added.

Syed Saifur Rehman directed Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas to immediately hold trials for the selection of players in these teams to encourage the talented youth. He also directed that the youth who will be selected should not be more than 30 years old so that they can perform better for a long time.

The Administrator said that KMC had several sports fields including Sports Complex Kashmir Road, Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal, Sports Complex Landhi, due to which these teams can get the best practice opportunities.

He said that through success in sports, the name of institutions can be made bright and services can be rendered for the country and nation. He said that today (Sunday) is the biggest football event in the world and the KMC has decided to form its football team to commemorate the event.

kmc Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Saifur Rehman KMC sports teams

Comments

1000 characters

KMC reviving its sports teams

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories