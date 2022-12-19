AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 19, 2022
Pakistan

Public representatives briefed on performance of Fesco

Published 19 Dec, 2022
FAISALABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the 22-day performance of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) board and directed other electricity distribution companies to emulate it which is a great honour for us, said Chairman Fesco, BOD Malik Tahsin Awan, addressing a meeting of MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders of Faisalabad Division here.

He said that under the vision of Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Punjab Rana Sanaullah, public problems are being solved immediately at their doorsteps. In eight districts of Fesco region, new grid stations, poles, transformers and other electrical development projects are being carried out for welfare of public, he added.

He further said that this meeting is being held on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Interior Minister and the President of PML-N Punjab so that the steps to solve the public problems are speeded up in the light of the suggestions of the elected representatives.

He said that nine new grids, more than seven hundred kilometres of transmission lines, capacitors, transformers and pole systems are being added in the coming days in the eight districts under the jurisdiction of Fesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the recruitment of 130 new SDOs, Revenue Officers and Assistant Directors in Fesco while the recruitment advertisement has been published in media and the recruitment process has been started rapidly.

Divisional President PML-N Haji Akram Ansari said that all members of parliament should send their suggestions/ complaints regarding Fesco to the office of Chairman Fesco Board within fifteen days so that their complaints could be resolved. He paid tribute to Chairman Fesco Malik Tahsin Awan for his exemplary performance.

