AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares post worst weekly loss in months as recession fears mount

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares slid on Friday, ending the week sharply lower after major central banks flagged further rate hikes, while economic activity data from the euro zone failed to assuage concerns of a looming recession.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index closed 1.2% lower on Friday, ending the week with a loss of nearly 3.3%.

The index posted its steepest one-day drop since May in the previous session after the European Central Bank (ECB) joined the US Federal Reserve in saying monetary policy will continue to tighten even at a risk to the economy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday there would likely be more 50-basis-point rate hikes for a period of time and that the central bank was not “pivoting” yet.

The hawkish messages dealt a blow to markets, which had rallied in recent weeks on hopes that signs of cooling inflation would pave the way for major central banks to end their aggressive rate-hike trajectory soon.

“Beyond the inflationary pressures, there is a growth issue at stake,” said Giuseppe Sette, president of AI investment platform Toggle.

“There is a very clear emerging consensus that the risk of recession is a concrete risk for next year. If we have a severe recession next year, earnings are going to fall and valuations are going to be unsustainable.” Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%.

Italian ministers lashed out at the ECB as its decision to hike borrowing costs raised the financial pressure on one of the euro zone’s most indebted countries.

Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.2% by close, extending losses for third straight week.

Adding to slowdown concerns, data on Friday showed euro zone business activity in December shrank at the slowest pace in four months, but remained in contraction for the sixth straight month.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.3% after British retail sales fell unexpectedly in November as high borrowing costs eat into household finances.

Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Friday as investors raised their forecasts on bond yields after the ECB’s commentary.

Healthcare stocks weighed on the STOXX 600, with pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer AG and AstraZeneca falling 3.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

Industrials slid 4.8%, extending losses for their third straight day, followed by rate-sensitive technology stocks.

The telecom sector fell 2.5%, dragged down by a 6.5% drop in shares of Tele2 AB after Citigroup cut the operator’s price target.

Shares of Games Workshop Group Plc jumped 16.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 after the British game developer entered an agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon.

European shares ECB STOXX 600 index euro zone

Comments

1000 characters

European shares post worst weekly loss in months as recession fears mount

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories