'It's our destiny,' says Argentina goalkeeper Martinez

AFP Published December 18, 2022
DOHA: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said it was "destiny" to win the World Cup after starring in the nail-biting penalty shootout victory over France in Sunday's final.

Martinez, 30, saved from Kingsley Coman in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win after the thrilling final ended 3-3 in extra-time.

"It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," said the Aston Villa keeper.

Key moments from the World Cup final

"All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

"I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family."

france argentina FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Emiliano Martinez

