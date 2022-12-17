AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Journalists urged to use tool of ‘right to information’

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016 was passed by Sindh Assembly in March 2017 for promoting transparency in the working of provincial authorities by securing citizens' access to information.

An orientation session was organized by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) in collaboration with Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Sindh Information Commission (SIC) on Friday.

The main objective of the session was to orientate the journalists on the use of Right to Information law for investigative reporting.

RTI is considered a milestone for ensuring accountability and transparency in public bodies.

Being the 4th pillar of democracy, journalists are the representative of the people in terms of using RTI Act for investigating and publicizing information of public interest. Gathering information through RTI Act, especially young journalists can contribute to ensure transparency in public, professional, and social spheres.

However, RTI is considered the best tool for investigative journalism, said Zahid Abdullah, RTI Advisor of CPDI, and former Information Commissioner of Pakistan Information Commission.

While talking with journalists, Shahid Abbas Jatoi, Information Commissioner of SIC said that the Commission is facilitating citizens in getting information that is guaranteed under Article 19-A of the constitution of Pakistan and the Sindh RTI Act.

The commission received 105 complaints from June 2022, 6 were resolved and on remaining complaints notices were issued to the relevant departments, he further added.

Mazhar Abbas, a senior Journalist stressed the journalists to use RTI for investigative stories. The use of RTI will not only help journalists get certified data but also increase the authenticity of journalistic stories.

He further said Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has been dysfunctional since November 2022 due to the completion of the tenure of information commissioners and demanded the federal government must appoint PIC commissioners without further delay. A large number of journalists and civil society activists attended the session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Assembly CPDI PIC Zahid Abdullah Shahid Abbas Jatoi

Comments

1000 characters

Journalists urged to use tool of ‘right to information’

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Discounted crude, refined products: Pakistan-Russia IGC to meet in Jan

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Cherries: MoC acquires market access to China

CII should not be there if its recommendations are not considered or implemented: SC

New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

Read more stories