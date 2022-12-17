Alkhidmat gives ‘winter aid’ in Balochistan

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has distributed ‘winter packages’ amongst the flood affectees in Balochistan as cold weather has severely affected the residents of inundated areas, officials said on Friday.

A special ceremony was held in this regard. Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureishi presided over the event to distribute the warm packaged stuff amongst the affectees.

He assured the flood affectees that Alkhidmat will continue their support, saying that the rehabilitation program had already been started for them.

Alkhidmat provided new houses to the flood affectees and farmers with seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and livestock under Alkhidmat’s “Taameer-e-Watan” rehabilitation program.

