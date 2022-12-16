AGL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
Former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed says no plans to enter politics

BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 06:51pm
Former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retired) on Friday asserted that he would never join politics, putting the rumours of him entering politics to rest.

In the video, which emerged on Thursday, the recently retired army officer could be seen in an open area where an event is taking place. A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sings his praise and invites him to join politics.

The video went viral in no time with some Twitter users claiming that the visuals were from a PTI corner meeting. Most insinuated that this was to set the ground for his entry into politics.

Aaj News fact-checked the video and revealed that the event took place at General Faiz’s residence where some people had come for a meet and greet and that it was purely a non-political gathering.

Later, while speaking to a private TV channel, the general stressed that he had no desire to join politics.

“I will not join politics after [the] two-year bar nor afterward,” the former spymaster said.

General Faiz (retd) told Abbasi that he was in his village when his relatives and some other people came to visit him. One of them did ask him to join politics but he has no such aspirations.

