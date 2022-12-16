AGL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
EPCL 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
FNEL 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
GGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
MLCF 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
OGDC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.8%)
TPLP 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
TREET 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.83%)
TRG 134.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.34%)
WAVES 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: Indian dealers offer steeper discounts to lure price-wary buyers

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 06:19pm
Follow us

Indian gold dealers offered bigger discounts to attract consumers who delayed purchases due to a spike in prices this week, while China’s reopening plans have kept premiums firm in the world’s top bullion buyer.

Gold discounts in India were at their highest in a month, with dealers offering a discount of up to $25 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week’s discount of $20.

The sudden spike in prices has surprised consumers, who were delaying purchases, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

“Buyers are waiting for a correction.”

Local gold prices jumped to their highest since March earlier this week.

The price rise has been spoiling wedding season demand and forcing many potential consumers to postpone purchases, a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank said.

Premiums in China were in the range of $10 to $20 an ounce over benchmark spot prices, versus last week’s $10-$25.

“China continues to see restriction easing, so there is demand. However, buying was limited since spot prices went above $1,800. If prices remain below that level, demand will improve,” said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

China has set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Asia Gold: Price rally dims India demand, COVID curbs hit China market

Demand should pick up as China issues strategic plans to expand domestic demand, said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP.

“Hong Kong also ended 0+3 COVID regime, this certainly helped to smoothen trans shipment into China.”

In Hong Kong, gold was sold at par with the benchmark to $2.50 premiums, while Singapore dealers charged $1.50-$3.00 premiums.

In Japan, bullion was sold between flat to a $0.50 premium.

The local gold market has been quiet as it is waiting for new cues for trade, a Tokyo-based trader said.

Gold Prices gold market Asia Gold Indian gold

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: Indian dealers offer steeper discounts to lure price-wary buyers

OGDC, PPL & GHPL sign definitive agreements for reconstituted Reko Diq project

Chaman attack: FO summons Afghan charge d’affaires

Paying tribute: Pakistan remembers APS martyrs

Pakistan facing unprecedented economic challenges: Imran Khan

Rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

EU warns Musk of 'sanctions' after Twitter suspensions

Oil falls, still set for weekly gain on demand hopes

Veon close to sale of Pakistan tower assets to TPL-TASC Group: report

A day after massive selling pressure, KSE-100 gains 0.3%

FIFA chief announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup

Read more stories