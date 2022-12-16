Malala Yousafzai meets Pakistan's women's cricket team

Players of the Pakistan women's cricket team met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and presented a signed shirt to her, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

In a video tweeted by the PCB, several members of the cricket team are seen meeting and conversing with Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik.

Photo: AFP

Yousafzai announced her arrival in Lahore earlier this week, amid reports that she will be holding meetings with a number of stakeholders in the education sector along with advocates from the Malala Fund Education Champion Network.

Earlier this week, she was a speaker on a panel at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), which was organised in collaboration with Oxford Pakistan titled 'Building Higher Education Institutions for the 21st Century'.

Panelists included Yousafzai, Professor Stephen Blyth, Principal of Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford, Dr Nick Brown, Principal of Linarc College at Oxford, and Professor Faisal Bari, Dean of the LUMS School of Education.

The discussion was moderated by Adeel Malik, Associate Professor of Development Economics.

Yousafzai spoke about the access of education and the importance of role models for women.

"The future for girls in Pakistan relies on the quality of education they receive. Initiatives by organisations like @oxfordpakistan will ensure girls receive the education that they rightly deserve," she stated.

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Pakistan to promote girls' education

During her trip she also met with Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and presented him with a copy of her book 'I Am Malala'.

This handout picture taken and released by Chief Minister House Office of Pakistan's Punjab Province on December 14, 2022, shows Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (R) presenting her book to Chief Minister of Punjab province Chaudhry Pervez Elahi (L) in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Yousafzai had last visited Pakistan in October in order to visit flood-ravaged areas and meet with the victims. She also held meetings with officials and appealed to the international community for aid.

During the trip, she announced the Malala Fund’s commitment to pledge Rs154 million ($700,000) to organisations in Pakistan for flood relief efforts, stating: “The scale of the destruction is astounding and the psychosocial and economic impact on the lives of people, especially women and girls cannot be overstated,” said Yousafzai. “Millions of Pakistanis are suffering the consequences of climate inaction. World leaders must step up, accelerate their response plans and mobilise funds needed to help Pakistan rebuild and support impacted populations.”