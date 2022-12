LONDON: European stock markets flattened at the open Friday after sliding in the previous session following more aggressive rate hikes by leading central banks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was unchanged at 7,426.46 points.

European shares fall; ECB rate decision in focus

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 14,008.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,513.11.