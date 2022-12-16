Forex reserves stand at $6.7bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves did not record any major change during the last week ended on Dec 9, 2022, and closed at $6.7 billion.

According to SBP weekly report the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $12.57 billion by end of the last week compared to $12.58 billion a week earlier.

In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial bank were also maintained the level of $5.87 billion.

It may be mentioned here that during the previous week ended on Dec 2, 2022, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves were decreased by $784 million to $6.715 billion due to payment of $1 billion against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022