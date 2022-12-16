AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Forex reserves stand at $6.7bn

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 07:31am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves did not record any major change during the last week ended on Dec 9, 2022, and closed at $6.7 billion.

According to SBP weekly report the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $12.57 billion by end of the last week compared to $12.58 billion a week earlier.

In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial bank were also maintained the level of $5.87 billion.

It may be mentioned here that during the previous week ended on Dec 2, 2022, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves were decreased by $784 million to $6.715 billion due to payment of $1 billion against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP commercial banks State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves foreign exchange reserves external debts SBP Forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Forex reserves stand at $6.7bn

Flood recovery efforts: Five financing pacts worth $775m inked with ADB

SAB recommendation: ECC allows export of up to 100,000 MTs of sugar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Punjab CM meets President amid rising tensions

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

ATPTT signed on Dec 14: Tajikistan, Pakistan to set up coordination committee

Jazz’s investment crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Read more stories