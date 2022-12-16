Situation requires multiparty undertaking

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he will announce the date for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies during a public rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore on December 17.

Imran Khan, in my view, is quite serious and determined about what is doing. Even the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has started to realise that the PTI chief means business. Ministers seem to have made a beeline for the President’s House with a view to successfully persuading President Arif Alvi, a PTI stalwart, to ask Imran Khan not to take the assembly dissolution course.

The other central point of their discussions with the President could be the expression of their concerns over Imran Khan’s looming foreign default warnings that he has been issuing on a daily basis. That the country’s economic situation is profoundly grim at this point in time is a fact. Therefore, Imran Khan’s rhetoric is not entirely baseless; he’s only exaggerating the gravity of situation.

Be that as it may, the situation, in my view, underscores the need for a political party dialogue involving all parties and groups that can be used as an instrument to resolve the current political crisis and pave the way for political transitions and sustainable political stability.

Naseer Bangash (Peshawar)

