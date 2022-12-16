AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Situation requires multiparty undertaking

Naseer Bangash Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he will announce the date for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies during a public rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore on December 17.

Imran Khan, in my view, is quite serious and determined about what is doing. Even the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has started to realise that the PTI chief means business. Ministers seem to have made a beeline for the President’s House with a view to successfully persuading President Arif Alvi, a PTI stalwart, to ask Imran Khan not to take the assembly dissolution course.

The other central point of their discussions with the President could be the expression of their concerns over Imran Khan’s looming foreign default warnings that he has been issuing on a daily basis. That the country’s economic situation is profoundly grim at this point in time is a fact. Therefore, Imran Khan’s rhetoric is not entirely baseless; he’s only exaggerating the gravity of situation.

Be that as it may, the situation, in my view, underscores the need for a political party dialogue involving all parties and groups that can be used as an instrument to resolve the current political crisis and pave the way for political transitions and sustainable political stability.

Naseer Bangash (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi PDM PTI Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Punjab and KP assemblies

Naseer Bangash

Comments

1000 characters

Situation requires multiparty undertaking

Flood recovery efforts: Five financing pacts worth $775m inked with ADB

SAB recommendation: ECC allows export of up to 100,000 MTs of sugar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Punjab CM meets President amid rising tensions

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

ATPTT signed on Dec 14: Tajikistan, Pakistan to set up coordination committee

Jazz’s investment crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Read more stories