Dec 16, 2022
Pakistan

PCFR hosts dinner in honour of Algerian envoy

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) - a Karachi-based registered think tank - hosted a dinner in honour of Brahim Romani, ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Pakistan.

Brahim Romani visited the PCFR on his first visit to Karachi after assuming the office of the ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan.

Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi, Secretary General of PCFR, presented a souvenir to the honorable ambassador. Ambassador Shahid M Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR), greeted the worthy guests in his welcome address.

Ambassador Amin highlighted that Algeria and Pakistan has been enjoying excellent relations for many decades as Pakistan played an important role in Algeria’s independence. Ambassador Amin emphasized on the need of promotion of trade activities between the two brotherly countries and making visa process more simplified for business community.

While addressing the gathering Brahim Romani appreciated the role of PCFR which serves as a bridge between the diplomatic corps and business community of Pakistan. Ambassador Romani highlighted that Pakistan and Algeria have been engaged in mutually beneficial political and diplomatic ties but there is lot of potential of economic relations which needs to be tapped.

While commenting on the efforts for promotion of economic relations between the two brotherly countries he said that Algerian mission appreciate the business related trips to Algeria and has quick visa process for members of commerce chambers of Pakistan.

Ambassador Romani assured the audience that he will do everything possible to facilitate the trading relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by members of diplomatic corps based in Karachi, government officials, serving and former judges, business community, academics, and the elite of the city.

business community Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi Algeria and Pakistan

